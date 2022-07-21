Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.1 %

Microsoft stock opened at $262.27 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.85.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.07.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

