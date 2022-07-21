Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,030 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.7% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $68,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Saban Cheryl raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 274 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $262.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.85. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

