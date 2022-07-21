Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,386 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 6.3% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Saban Cheryl grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 274 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $262.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.22 and a 200-day moving average of $283.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

