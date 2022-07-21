Morgan Stanley Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $64.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.13. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. Analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Ovintiv by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Ovintiv by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

