Nabeel Ahmed Sells 787 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $13,032.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,717.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nabeel Ahmed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 120 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $3,163.20.

On Monday, May 2nd, Nabeel Ahmed sold 200 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $7,000.00.

Outset Medical Price Performance

Outset Medical stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $60.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Outset Medical by 286.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Outset Medical by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Outset Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

