New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $85,000 Investment in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 357,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 355,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 41,791 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMRE. TheStreet downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

NYSE GMRE opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $743.00 million, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 420.02%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

