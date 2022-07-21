Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Okta by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Okta by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $103.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.18. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares in the company, valued at $46,942.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

