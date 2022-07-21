Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,353,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,160,000 after acquiring an additional 592,761 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Open Text by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,947,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,826,000 after acquiring an additional 244,883 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,846,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,612,000 after acquiring an additional 222,602 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Open Text by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,987,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,019,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Open Text by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,312,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,814,000 after buying an additional 240,150 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Open Text stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

