Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Gap Up to $16.26

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.26, but opened at $17.00. Outset Medical shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 500 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Outset Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday.

Outset Medical Stock Up 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $817.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). The business had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 125.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,032.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,885 shares of company stock worth $2,072,302. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $92,901,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Outset Medical by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

