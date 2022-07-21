Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,827 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 107.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cameco by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.