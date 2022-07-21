Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Waters by 13.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 165,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Waters by 17.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.63.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $329.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

