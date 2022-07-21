Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 570 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 7,850 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRIP. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

TRIP stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

