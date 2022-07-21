Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $729,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 221,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,925 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $6,840,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $4,412,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.93. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. Confluent’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 98,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $1,997,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,423,457 shares in the company, valued at $292,507,707.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $384,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 98,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $1,997,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,423,457 shares in the company, valued at $292,507,707.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,547 shares of company stock valued at $485,245 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.