Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. TheStreet cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $220.63 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $282.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

