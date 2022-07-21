Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 476.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.98 million, a P/E ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 484,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,875.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

