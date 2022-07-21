Parallel Advisors LLC Has $122,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in PulteGroup by 10.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.