Parallel Advisors LLC Has $143,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,891 and have sold 55,775 shares valued at $2,010,206. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.31 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. UBS Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

