Parallel Advisors LLC Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 70.2% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 283,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 117,002 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 55.5% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 61,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 203,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.