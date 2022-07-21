Parallel Advisors LLC Has $157,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,444,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,770 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $8,172,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 816,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 510,049 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,844,000 after acquiring an additional 364,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,290,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 233,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.65) to €13.00 ($13.13) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.01) to €11.50 ($11.62) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.64) to €14.00 ($14.14) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ING Groep from €15.90 ($16.06) to €16.00 ($16.16) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

ING Groep Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

About ING Groep

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.