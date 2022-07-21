Parallel Advisors LLC Has $160,000 Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,384,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $110.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $108.65 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

