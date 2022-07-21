Parallel Advisors LLC Has $162,000 Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repligen Stock Up 5.1 %

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $176.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.