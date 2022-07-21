Parallel Advisors LLC Has $164,000 Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in NetEase by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,153 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,440 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,165,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in NetEase by 12,848.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 932,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,889,000 after purchasing an additional 925,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,836,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

NetEase Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average is $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. NetEase’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

NetEase Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

