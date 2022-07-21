Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 4.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 93,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 31.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 93,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

BCE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.93.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.65%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.