Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 495.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 462.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Price Performance

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.88 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.