Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 483,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period.

CGW stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

