Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,188,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,539,000 after acquiring an additional 227,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,346,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,190,000 after acquiring an additional 54,726 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,875 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,496,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,392,000 after acquiring an additional 511,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $60.74 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,302,200.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,708 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,026.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

