Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

