Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $3,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 36,266 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $163,559.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 478,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,783 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BEN opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

