Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $119.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.20. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $195.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.43.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

