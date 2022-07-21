Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.58) to €59.00 ($59.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.57) to €58.00 ($58.59) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.