Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.20. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $132.23.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
