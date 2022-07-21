Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.13.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $154.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.08.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

