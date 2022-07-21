Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,823,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

