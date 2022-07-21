Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 293 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SWK opened at $114.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $99.43 and a one year high of $207.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.73.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

