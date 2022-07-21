Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 354 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

