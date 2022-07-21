Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 413 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $88.11. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on Xylem in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

