Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 555 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DLB. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.52. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $104.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading

