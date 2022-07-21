Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 891 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in New York Times by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after buying an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in New York Times by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,300,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,403,000 after buying an additional 307,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,509,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in New York Times by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,783,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,119,000 after buying an additional 815,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,484,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,713,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE NYT opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. New York Times’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. TheStreet cut shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cannonball Research cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

