Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) PT Lowered to $10.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Paramount Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Paramount Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Paramount Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

