Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

NYSE:PINS opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $77.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,903 shares of company stock worth $9,938,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

