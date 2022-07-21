Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.
PINS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.
Pinterest Trading Up 3.1 %
NYSE:PINS opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $77.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest
In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,903 shares of company stock worth $9,938,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Pinterest
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
