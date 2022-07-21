Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $26.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s previous close.

PINS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $77.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,111,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,903 shares of company stock worth $9,938,645. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after buying an additional 4,211,422 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after buying an additional 18,462,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after buying an additional 2,940,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.