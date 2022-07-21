Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $26.00

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2022

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s previous close.

PINS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $77.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,111,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,903 shares of company stock worth $9,938,645. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after buying an additional 4,211,422 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after buying an additional 18,462,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after buying an additional 2,940,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Recommended Stories

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.