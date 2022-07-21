Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 20,987 Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 20,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $22,665.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,917.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %
EFTR opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $40.42.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.39. On average, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
