Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $101.54.

