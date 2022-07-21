Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Qorvo by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $105.57 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.16 and a 52 week high of $201.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

