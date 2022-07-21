RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Shares of RNR opened at $138.88 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.70 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.52%.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

