Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 144.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Roblox by 1,882.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.