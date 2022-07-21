Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.23% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 192,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 95,664 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 536,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 507,588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 48,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCKT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.71. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

