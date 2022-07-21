Round Rock Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.02.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.