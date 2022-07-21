Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 255.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,444 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,102,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 603,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,168,000 after purchasing an additional 383,968 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,788 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -244.89%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

