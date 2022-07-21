Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,890 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of Sanmina worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SANM opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.